APIA Leichhardt vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | August 30, 2023 

APIA Leichhardt and Sydney FC trade tackles in the Australia Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday (August 30).

Leichhardt are coming off a 2-1 comeback home win over St. George City in the NPL NSW on Sunday. Franco Maya put St. George ahead in the 21st minute, but first-half goals from Joshua Symons and Sean Symons secured all three points.

Sydney booked their spot at this stage of the competition with a shootout win over Central Coast Mariners. Robert Mak scored and provided an assist to give the Sky Blues a two-goal lead, but Marco Tulio also scored and provided an assist to force extra time.

Further goals from Harrison Steele and Jaiden Kucharski saw the game head to penalties, which Sydney won 10-9.

APIA, meanwhile, qualified with a comfortable 4-1 win at Goulburn Valley Suns. Jason Romero scored a brace and provided an assist.

APIA Leichhardt vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Ten of Leichhardt's last 11 games, including the last seven, have produced at least three goals.

Three of Sydney's last four games have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Five of APIA's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Leichhardt have scored at least twice in four of their last five games across competitions.

APIA Leichhardt vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney narrowly edged out a thrilling contest against Central Coast Mariners in the last round. They will hope for a more routine win against lower opposition.

Leichhardt, meanwhile, have been in fine form this season, with their games tending to be high-scoring affairs.

Sydney, though, are the favourites to progress, but Leichhardt are capable of springing an upset. Nevertheless, expect the visitors to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Leichhardt 1-2 Sydney

APIA Leichhardt vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sydney to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals