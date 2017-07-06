Arda not leaving Barcelona, says agent

Barcelona midfielder Arda Turan wants to fight for a place under new boss Ernesto Valverde and has no intention of leaving Camp Nou.

06 Jul 2017

Arda Turan's agent insists the midfielder will see out his contract at Barcelona that runs until 2020.

The 30-year-old joined Barca from Atletico Madrid in July 2015 but, after his debut was delayed for six months due to the Catalan giants serving a player registration ban, he has failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

Arda scored 13 goals in 30 appearances last season, including a Champions League hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach, although he was limited to 14 starts in LaLiga by two lay-offs with adductor and abductor injuries.

Arsenal have been linked with his services but Arda's representative Ahmet Bulut maintains the player wants to fight for his place under new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde.

"Arda will stay at Barca," Bulut told NTV Spor, reiterating a stance he took in June. "He has three years remaining on his contract.

"He will join the training camp due to start on July 12. There is nothing new regarding this."

Last month, Arda announced his retirement from international duty with Turkey following an altercation with a journalist.