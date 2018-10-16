×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arda Turan given huge fine by Istanbul Basaksehir after alleged brawl with singer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    16 Oct 2018, 18:49 IST
arda turan - cropped
Arda Turan

Arda Turan has been fined approximately €370,000 by Istanbul Basaksehir after he was allegedly involved in a fight with Turkish singer Berkay Sahin.

The 31-year-old, who is on loan at the Super Lig club from Barcelona, admitted in an Instagram post that he had been caught up in an "argument" but claimed the details of the incident had been exaggerated by the media.

Istanbul Basaksehir called an extraordinary board meeting on Tuesday to discuss the case and confirmed via a statement that they had fined Arda.

It is said to be the heaviest punishment of its kind ever issued to a player in Turkey's top flight.

They said: "As this matter is now with a court of law, and reserving the right to make additional decisions and sanctions, we have fined Arda Turan 2.5million Turkish lira and we would like to inform the public that our player's professional obligations to our club will continue until the court makes its final decision in this regard."

According to Anadolu Agency, prosecutors are calling for 12 and a half years in prison for Arda, while Berkay could also receive a shorter custodial sentence.

His loan from Barcelona is due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Omnisport
NEWS
Barcelona's Arda Turan questioned over nightclub brawl
RELATED STORY
Turkey seeks 12-year sentence for Barca's Turan for fight
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona star could face 12 years jail time...
RELATED STORY
Istanbul Basaksehir lie in wait for Burnley in Europa...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho visits Istanbul Basaksehir before Burnley game
RELATED STORY
Burnley 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 (after extra time): Cork...
RELATED STORY
5 players whose careers declined after joining Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 big money flops signed by Barcelona under Bartomeu’s...
RELATED STORY
5 world-class football players who have lost their charisma
RELATED STORY
5 players whose market value has dropped significantly
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us