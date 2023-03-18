"Are you kidding me", "Been robbed of a career" - Chelsea fans furious with Graham Potter as star player benched for PL game against Everton

Chelsea fans on Twitter are fuming to see Mykhaylo Mudryk not being named in the starting lineup for the Premier League home clash against Everton on March 18. The Ukrainian winger was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in January for €100 million.

Mudryk recently made his first goal contribution against Leicester City in his seventh appearance for the club. Potter, however, has decided against starting the youngster against Everton and fans are fuming about it.

One fan wrote on Twitter:

"Are you kidding me no MudryK?"

Another fan opined that Graham Potter is hampering the youngster's growth. He wrote on Twitter:

"Na mudryk has been robbed of a career. How’s pulisic starting."

Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal. Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Benoit Badiashile will form the back three. Reece James and Ben Chilwell will play as wing-backs. Enzo Fernandez and Mateo Kovacic form the heart of the midfield. Joao Felix and Christian Pulisic will start in attack alongside the ever-present Kai Havertz.

The Blues are tenth in the league with 37 points from 26 matches. They have won their last two league games.

The Toffees, meanwhile, are 17th with 25 points from 27 matches. They have won only two out of their last five league matches.

Fans, however, are furious to see Mudryk on the bench. Here are some of the best reactions from Chelsea fans after the lineup to face Everton was announced:

Dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @DanKavanagh05 @ChelseaFC Na mudryk has been robbed of a career. How’s pulisic starting @ChelseaFC Na mudryk has been robbed of a career. How’s pulisic starting

Chris. @Chrisscore0 @CFCDaily Why does pulisic start but mudryk doesn't? Ridiculous @CFCDaily Why does pulisic start but mudryk doesn't? Ridiculous

. @EF5RNANDEZ @CFCDaily explain why pulisic plays over mudryk or madueke???? @CFCDaily explain why pulisic plays over mudryk or madueke????

Roman empire ⭐️⭐️ @yeswekante7 @ChelseaFC No Mudryk and pulisic playing when he is leaving in the summer I just don’t understand this manager @ChelseaFC No Mudryk and pulisic playing when he is leaving in the summer I just don’t understand this manager

JJ @CFC_JJ_ @ChelseaFC Pulisic over Mudryk? WHY? He’s gone in the summer man @ChelseaFC Pulisic over Mudryk? WHY? He’s gone in the summer man

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently spoke about the duel against Everton's Sean Dyche

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently opened up on his managerial journey ahead of the duel against Everton boss Sean Dyche.

Ahead of the match, Potter claimed that every manager has their own philosophies and likes to stick with them. Potter said (via the Blues' official website):

"With coaching, we all have to take our own path, Whether you’re a top player and you end up in coaching or whether you're a player that has hardly played and you go all the way up, there is no one way to do it."

Potter added:

"For sure me and Sean are completely different personalities but that's not to say that my way is better than his or his is better than mine. He'll be him and I'll be me."

Chelsea will look to build on their two-game winning run in the Premier League and get their season back on track.

Poll : 0 votes