Areola: France suffered in Germany draw

Omnisport
NEWS
News
433   //    07 Sep 2018, 03:42 IST
AlphonseAreola - cropped
France goalkeeper Alphonse Areola

Alphonse Areola conceded world champions France were made to suffer during the closing stages of their 0-0 Nations League draw in Germany.

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Areola was underworked during the first hour of his international debut but pulled off fine saves to deny Marco Reus, Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller.

The pick of the bunch was a reaction stop to thwart Matthias Ginter at close quarters.

"It was my first game with France and I am very happy to start like that," Areola told Equipe TV. "I would have preferred a victory.

"I remained focused all the match and in the end we do not lose, so that's good.

"I was very active in the second half, yes, they pushed us. We are happy and we are going to benefit from this.

"We have suffered against a good nation, and who were looking for revenge after their failed World Cup. It was up to us to remain strong."

France right-back Benjamin Pavard suffered literally early in the match when Antonio Rudiger clumsily trod on his neck, leaving the Stuttgart man raked with stud marks.

"Of course we were expecting a very complicated match against a good team," he told TF1.

"We have suffered a lot and we are all in solidarity, the 23 players. It is good not to concede a goal and take a point.

Omnisport
NEWS
