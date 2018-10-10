×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Argentina and Brazil off the agenda for Messi and Coutinho

Omnisport
NEWS
News
107   //    10 Oct 2018, 20:59 IST
coutinhomessi-cropped
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho and Lionel Messi

Philippe Coutinho avoids discussing international football with Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi but is determined to inspire a Brazil victory over Argentina next week.

Messi has not been included in either of interim coach Lionel Scaloni's two Argentina squads following the country's World Cup campaign that ended at the last-16 stage, leading to questions about his future with the Albiceleste.

It is not a subject Coutinho has any inside knowledge on, given that he and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner try to refrain from talking about their respective nations while on club duty.

Although Messi will not be playing when the two countries renew their rivalry in Saudi Arabia on October 16, it is a match the former Liverpool midfielder is looking forward to.

Coutinho said: "Messi and I don't speak much about our national teams.

"Despite him not playing, the game will be massive - it's one of the biggest rivalries in international football.

"I want to beat Argentina whether Messi is playing or not. What is most important for me is to play well and win the game."

Coutinho played down the impact of Barca's recent indifferent form on his readiness to perform well for Brazil.

Following an impressive 4-2 Champions League win over Tottenham at Wembley, Ernesto Valverde's side saw their winless run in LaLiga extended to four games with a 1-1 draw at Valencia.

"It doesn't affect me that Barcelona haven't started well," Coutinho said. "Barcelona are among the top positions in LaLiga and in the Champions League.

"It's true that it's not normal being winless for four games in a row. However, this is the beginning of a long season, where a lot of things can happen."

Topics you might be interested in:
Barcelona Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Lionel Messi and his Brazilian Love Story
RELATED STORY
Why is Brazil Star Coutinho choosing Portuguese citizenship?
RELATED STORY
Messi is the best ever - Coutinho hails Barcelona star
RELATED STORY
Philippe Coutinho might just prove to be a £150m bargain...
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and the napkin contract: Journey of La Pulga
RELATED STORY
The cheat code of Ernesto Valverde and FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi and LeBron James: The Messiah and The King
RELATED STORY
Messi or Ronaldo? - The grazing angle
RELATED STORY
South American Dream XI of the 2017-18 season
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's future with Argentina depends on his decision
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
12 Oct EGY SWA 10:30 PM Egypt vs Swaziland
12 Oct CAP TAN 10:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Tanzania
12 Oct COT CEN 10:30 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Central African Republic
12 Oct TOG GAM 11:30 PM Togo vs Gambia
International Friendlies 2018
12 Oct WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
12 Oct FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
12 Oct UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
12 Oct MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
12 Oct KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us