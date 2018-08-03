Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Argentina appoint Scaloni as caretaker boss

03 Aug 2018
Lionel Messi
Argentina captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Scaloni has been named as caretaker head coach of Argentina.

The Argentinian Football Association (AFA) confirmed the 40-year-old's appointment in a brief statement on Thursday.

Scaloni, who is Argentina's Under-20 boss and will be accompanied by his current assistant and fellow former international Pablo Aimar with the senior side, is due to take charge of the September friendlies against Guatemala and Colombia.

Those fixtures will be Argentina's first since a disappointing World Cup campaign in Russia, where Scaloni was a member of the backroom staff working under the subsequently dismissed Jorge Sampaoli.

"The AFA informs that, after the meeting of the executive committee, Lionel Scaloni will direct the next friendlies of the Argentine national team, along with his assistants Pablo Aimar and Martín Tocalli," the AFA's statement read.

Federation president Claudio Tapia told Ole he expects the interim team to remain in place for the rest of 2018.

"The three international matches we are going to play between now and the end of the year will be led by Scaloni and Aimar," he said.

Argentina faced group-stage elimination at the World Cup before Marcos Rojo scored a dramatic late winner against Nigeria, but they were dispatched 4-2 by eventual winners France in the round of 16.

