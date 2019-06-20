×
Argentina make Women's World Cup history with stunning Scotland comeback

Omnisport
NEWS
News
119   //    20 Jun 2019, 03:06 IST
Kirsty Smith
Scotland's Kirsty Smith after her side were knocked out of the Women's World Cup

Argentina produced the greatest comeback in Women's World Cup history to keep their last-16 qualification hopes alive.

Scotland led 3-0 with 16 minutes to play in Paris on Wednesday with goals from Kim Little, Jennifer Beattie and Erin Cuthbert having seemingly secured victory for Shelley Kerr's team.

But Scotland collapsed in incredible circumstances, a 3-3 draw meaning they finished bottom of Group D and are out of the World Cup.

Milagros Menendez got one back for Argentina before they cut the deficit to a single goal when Flor Bonsegundo's strike rebounded off the woodwork and in off Lee Alexander.

The Scotland goalkeeper would be even more unfortunate in added time as she was beaten for a third time, Argentina having been awarded a penalty when Sophie Howard was adjudged to have fouled Aldana Cometti following a VAR check.

Alexander saved Bonsegundo's initial spot-kick – and the rebound – but she was deemed to have moved off her line so the penalty was retaken, with the second effort smashed home.

No team has ever before come from three goals down to avoid defeat in a Women's World Cup match.

But Argentina still face an anxious wait to discover whether they will be in the last 16 as their progression depends on results in Thursday's action in Groups E and F.

