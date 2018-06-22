Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Argentina must 'pray' results go their way, says Mascherano

Javier Mascherano remains hopeful Argentina can reach the last 16 of the World Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 22 Jun 2018, 05:52 IST
520
MascheranoAcuna - Cropped
Argentina duo Javier Mascherano and Marcos Acuna

Argentina midfielder Javier Mascherano said his team needed to "pray" for their World Cup chances after their crushing loss to Croatia Thursday.

Jorge Sampaoli's men were thrashed 3-0 as goals from Ante Rebic, Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic saw Croatia to a convincing Group D win.

The result left Argentina with just one point in the group and relying on other results to go their way to avoid an early exit.

A devastated Mascherano, 34, said all eyes would be on Iceland's meeting with Nigeria Friday.

"When it doesn't depend on you, you have to try to pray and get a result that then gives you the possibility of fixing it," he said.

"Until [Friday] we won't know how feasible it is to qualify. We will see."

While Croatia are already through, Iceland – who held Argentina in their opener – can take a huge step towards the last 16 by beating Nigeria.

Argentina were undone by three second-half goals Thursday, with Willy Caballero's error leading to the opener.

"It is very difficult to analyse the game because the blow is very hard," Mascherano said.

"It's not the time to analyse anything."

