×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Argentine fans celebrate River Plate's title at home

Associated Press
NEWS
News
22   //    10 Dec 2018, 07:38 IST
AP Image

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The game was played in Madrid but the celebrating and suffering stayed in Argentina. River Plate won the Copa Libertadores tournament, beating bitter rival Boca Juniors in an eternal final that lasted a month and that was moved to Spain for the first time in history because of fan violence prior to the second leg,

Even though that the decision from Conmebol to move the game to Spain angered many Argentinians, each fan base lived the final at Buenos Aires with the same passion, intensity, emotion and the craziness similar to when the game is played in South America.

Jubilant River Plate fans flocked to the iconic Obelisk in downtown Buenos Aires on Sunday to cheer their team's fourth Copa Libertadores title.

"A minute of silence because Boca is dead", fans chanted in ecstasy waving the red and white flags from River under heavy rain. "Christmas Eve is coming Christmas Eve is coming, for every Boca fan this is your daddy*s gift".

Many "Millonarios" fans also gathered outside of estadio Monumental, the place where the game was set to take place on November 24th.

"You cannot believe this", said Marcelo Gomez, a River Plate fan who followed the action on a local bar a few blocks from the Obelisk. "We could not play the game here but we hang in there and at the end we did it".

The celebration in downtown Buenos Aires was held without any violence and supervised by over two thousand police officers.

Argentina President Mauricio Macri, a confessed Boca Juniors fan, congratulated River.

"Congratulations to River and all of their fans for the win in this historic match. In Boca we know that football always gives you a time for revenge", Macri said on his official Twitter account.

Desolation was the mood in the south of the city, where Boca is based. "I do not like to lose. I started crying," lamented Sabrina Ortiz, wearing a team jacket. "Boca deserved (to win)," she said.

Associated Press
NEWS
River fans 'deserved' home final, says Armani
RELATED STORY
Thousands of Boca and River fans set for Copa final in Spain
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores saga ends as River Plate wins in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate and Gremio to meet...
RELATED STORY
Boca and River agree to prohibit away fans from...
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores: Boca boss rues missed opportunity to...
RELATED STORY
Argentine community awaits Copa Libertadores final in Madrid
RELATED STORY
'The Game of the Century': Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
RELATED STORY
Santiago Solari and 3 other Argentine coaches at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Superclásico: 3 Reasons why Boca Juniors vs River Plate...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us