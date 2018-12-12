×
Arnautovic tipped for Man United move by Austria team-mate Sabitzer

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    12 Dec 2018, 22:09 IST
marko arnautovic - cropped
West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic

Marko Arnautovic could play a decisive role for Manchester United if he joins the club from West Ham, according to Austria team-mate Marcel Sabitzer. 

Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in bringing Arnautovic to Old Trafford, perhaps as early as January, in order to bolster his options in attack. 

The 29-year-old signed for West Ham in 2017 from Stoke City but his agent said in November that he could leave to pursue Champions League football. 

RB Leipzig's Sabitzer thinks his international team-mate is ready for a move to United after showing his "real class" in recent seasons.

"Marko is a great guy," Sabitzer told Omnisport. "I get along well with him and we have played together for a long time with the national team. We are good friends and once went on holiday together. I like him a lot and I think he feels the same way about me.

"Everybody can see that he has athletic qualities. He had a lack of maturity and luck in Germany and I think he knows that. But his performances in England the past few years have demonstrated his real class and I can see the same in terms of the national team.

"That's why I believe that he can make another step forward and play a major role there [at Manchester United]. I cross my fingers for him."

Arnautovic, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected to be fit until next month, has scored five goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season.

He worked with Mourinho at Inter during a loan spell in the 2009-10 season, but played just three times in Serie A.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Arna Style #teamarna #captainarna #godblessus 

A post shared by Marko Arnautovic (@m.arnautovic7) on

