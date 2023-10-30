Arouca vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 31, 2023

Arouca and Benfica go head-to-head at the Estadio Municipal de Arouca in group B of the Taca da Liga on Tuesday (October 31).

The hosts failed to stop the rot in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, as they fell to a 1-0 home loss to Moreirense on Friday. Daniel Ramos’ men have lost their last five league games, conceding seven goals and scoring once since a 1-1 draw against Porto in August.

Arouca now turn their attention to the Taca da Liga, where they're atop Group B after a 2-1 win over AVS in their opener on September 26.

Meanwhile, Benfica were left spitting feathers last time out, as they were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw by Casa Pia at the Estadio da Luz. Before that, Rodger Schmidt’s side were on a run of seven Primeira Liga wins, scoring 16 goals and keeping four clean sheets, since August.

Benfica are level on 22 points with Sporting Lisbon atop the Primeira Liga and will look to begin their Taca da Liga campaign on a high.

Arouca vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins and one loss in their last 15 meetings, Benfica have been dominant in the fixture.

Benfica are on an eight-game winning streak against Arouca since a 1-0 loss in August 2015.

Arouca have lost their last three home games, conceding four goals and not scoring since the 4-3 win over Estoril Praia in August.

Benfica have won all but one of their last six away games across competitions, with a 1-0 loss against Inter Milan on October 3 being the exception.

Arouca vs Benfica Prediction

While Benfica have suffered a drop-off in form in recent weeks, they will back themselves to turn things around against an Arouca side who have lost their last eight meetings.

Schmidt’s men host the firepower needed to get the job done and should come away with all three points.

Prediction: Arouca 0-2 Benfica

Arouca vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Arouca have not scored in four games against Benfica.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in their last seven meetings.)