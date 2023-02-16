Arsenal 1-3 Manchester City: Gunners' Player Ratings as the Cityzens overtake them in the table | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal were handed a harsh lesson as Manchester City showed the poise of champions to secure a 3-1 win in the Premier League on Wednesday, February 15. The win takes the visitors above their hosts in the table on goal difference.

The Gunners entered this crunch tie on the back of a stuttering run of form, with two defeats and a draw in their last three games across competitions. They were held 1-1 by Brentford in their last league game as the Bees were awarded a goal despite two instances of offside in a brutal VAR error. Despite the setback, Mikel Arteta and his men were raring to go.

The Cityzens, on the other hand, have won four of their last five games across competitions prior to this. They secured a comfortable 3-1 win over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium in their last league outing. Pep Guardiola knew his team could leapfrog Arsenal to go top as he fielded his strongest XI.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City made electrifying starts to the game as they played expansive football with intensity. There were tackles flying in, loud reactions from the crowd and a tense atmosphere - the perfect ingredients for a potential title-decider. The two sides shared nearly equal possession in the first period with the Gunners keeping the ball slightly longer.

After multiple attempts from both ends, Manchester City were handed a gift as Takehiro Tomiyasu panicked and scuffed the ball towards his 'keeper. However, it fell to Kevin De Bruyne, who applied an exquisite first-time finish with his left foot to beat the stranded Aaron Ramsdale to make it 1-0 after 24 minutes.

Despite being ahead, Ederson appeared to be taking too long before goal kicks and free kicks and was booked for time wasting in just the 35th minute. He then had a brain fade as he took Edward Nketiah out after the forward had knocked the ball forward. Referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty and the decision stood following a VAR check. Bukayo Saka stepped up to make it 1-1 after 42 minutes.

There were six minutes of added time as Arsenal pushed forward with intent as they looked to breach Manchester City's defense for a second time. However, they were unable to as the teams went into the break at 1-1.

The second half began with the same intensity as the first as both teams were hard with their tackles and eager to take control of the proceedings. There was drama just 13 minutes after the restart as Gabriel Magalhaes and Erling Haaland wrestled for possession in Arsenal's box. The Norwegian went down and the referee awarded a penalty. However, he was offside in the build-up and the decision was promptly reversed.

Players from both sides continued to receive unnecessary bookings as the game continued to grow in intensity. However, Manchester City were given another lifeline as Arsenal were made to pay for a defensive lapse. Ilkay Gundogan played the ball smartly to Jack Grealish, whose strike took a mean deflection off Tomiyasu before going in as the visitors led 2-1.

After winning the ball near the touchline yet again, Manchester City drove forward as they looked to kill the game. De Bruyne set up Haaland in the 82nd minute as the forward kept his composure to finish from close-range to make it 3-1. That goal killed all the intensity Arsenal had as City held on to secure the three points.

On that note, let's take a look at how the Gunners fared in this game.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Ramsdale had a polarizing game for Arsenal as he made two good saves but also fiddled with danger one too many times. His lack of awareness could have cost the Gunners even more goals.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 5.5/10

Tomiyasu had a poor game and made a costly error that led to a Manchester City goal in the first half. He won seven of his 12 duels but was booked for time-wasting.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

Saliba had a decent game in defense but ended up on the losing side. He won six of his nine duels and made one clearance, one interception and one tackle. He also played one accurate long ball.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel was involved in a come-together with Haaland which almost resulted in a penalty for Manchester City before VAR intervened and reversed the decision due to an offside. He won two duels and played one key pass.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko inverted into midfield on multiple occasions and had a decent game. He won five of his eight duels, making two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass and three long balls.

Jorginho - 7/10

Jorginho had a good full debut for Arsenal as he proved doubters wrong with a strong showing. He played one key pass and three long balls. He also made three interceptions and one tackle.

Granit Xhaka - 6.5/10

Xhaka put in a fighting performance as he played five long balls with 100% accuracy. He also won two duels, making two tackles and one interception in the process.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Odegaard struggled to make an impact on the game and was often too far ahead of the ball as Manchester City squeezed high up the field. He failed to win any of his six duels but played one key pass and three long balls.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli was productive on the wing but was unable to translate that into effectiveness in front of goal. He won five duels, making one tackle in the process. He also played one key pass and one cross. Martinelli also completed three dribbles.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka showed nerves of steel as he scored a penalty in the 42nd minute after a considerable stoppage. He won seven duels, playing one key pass and one cross.

Edward Nketiah - 5.5/10

Nketiah missed two incredible chances to score from point-blank range as he was unable to make proper contact with the ball. He missed an open header in the first half before failing to slide in time to get to a low cross in the second period.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard replaced Martinelli and put in a decent performance. He appealed for a penalty late in the game but it was waived by the referee.

Fabio Vieira & Benjamin White - N/A

The pair came on late in the game for Arsenal and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

