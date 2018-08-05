Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arsenal 2 Lazio 0: Nelson and Aubameyang seal routine win

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.92K   //    05 Aug 2018, 02:13 IST
SergejMilinkovicSavic - cropped
Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Arsenal concluded their pre-season preparations with a comfortable 2-0 win over Lazio in Stockholm.

Youngster Reiss Nelson found the breakthrough after 18 minutes, while the result was seldom in doubt after Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang marked his second-half appearance by finding the bottom corner in the 64th minute.

New signings Lucas Torreira and Stephan Lichtsteiner made their first Gunners appearances and the latter found Alexandre Lacazette with an early lofted pass – Silvio Proto saving the France international's volley at his near post.

Lazio striker Felipe Caicedo swiped at a presentable opening before Nelson gave Unai Emery's men the lead.

The midfielder drove forward towards the Lazio defence and was on hand to finish the move when Alex Iwobi's low strike from the left came back off the base of the far post.

Emery and his players head into next weekend's mouth-watering Premier League opener against champions Manchester City with their only pre-season blemish a penalty shoot-out defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Aubameyang made sure of the win when he clipped home via a deflection after Mohamed Elneny burst through a pair of Lazio challenges.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Aubameyang: The next Thiery Henry?
RELATED STORY
5 players Arsenal should sign before the transfer window...
RELATED STORY
Stunner from Emile Smith Rowe will help Arsenal make...
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang shines as Emery's Arsenal reign starts with...
RELATED STORY
4 Arsenal players who will probably leave this summer
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Arsenal squad for the International Champions Cup
RELATED STORY
What Can Arsenal Fans Expect From Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal youngsters to look out for this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us