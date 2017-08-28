Arsenal are in crisis – Keown

Arsenal crashed to back-to-back Premier League defeats after their Liverpool rout and Martin Keown said the club are in a worrying position.

Arsenal are now in "crisis" according to former defender Martin Keown, who questioned Arsene Wenger's decision-making following Sunday's embarrassing 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Goals from Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Daniel Sturridge humbled visiting Arsenal in Premier League action at Anfield.

Club-record signing Alexandre Lacazette, centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and Sead Kolasinac were named among the substitutes as Arsenal crashed to back-to-back defeats and Keown compared the situation to that of London rivals West Ham, where Slaven Bilic is under pressure following three consecutive losses to start the season.

"Arsenal look so naïve," Keown told BBC. "Their midfield, [Granit] Xhaka is not mobile enough, [Aaron] Ramsey keeps vacating the field.

"Wenger's belief is to go and attack. His glass is always half-full. He wants to create. He is turning up at the training ground with the team to be creative.

"They had no shots on goal against Liverpool. It's absolutely unthinkable. They've conceded eight goals. We're talking about [West Ham manager] Slaven Bilic losing his job. He's conceded 10. Arsenal are next to them. This is a crisis.

"There is £130million worth of players sitting on the bench. Lacazette, we are told he is the new hope. Why is he on the bench?

"Some of the rational about the decisions today, I'm scratching my head. Gabriel is an outstanding player, probably the best pound-for-pound defender. He's been allowed to leave for £9m. Mustafi sitting on the bench. I'm not sure now about the decisions being made."