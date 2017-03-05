Arsenal and Barcelona reportedly battling to sign Ronald Koeman as their next manager

The 53-year-old has impressed with his work with Southampton and Everton in the Premier League.

by Khushwant Ramesh Rumours 05 Mar 2017, 12:24 IST

Ronald Koeman has two job offers seemingly to choose from

What’s the story?

The Arsenal board are reportedly lining up Everton boss Ronald Koeman to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the current season, if the Frenchman leaves his post as the manager of the London team. The 53-year-old Dutchman has impressed the Gunners’ hierarchy with his work for two Premier League clubs in Southampton and Everton.

But the Gunners will have to move quickly should they decide they want the Dutchman. He’s on the list to replace the outgoing Luis Enrique at Barcelona. Wenger is in the final year of his contract and could move at the end of the current season and the 67-year-old has put away any decision on his future until the end of the season choosing to focus on the problem at hand.

In case you didn’t know...

With Arsenal having lost to Watford, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Liverpool in recent weeks, Wenger is under a lot of pressure from the fans – and certain sections of the squad – to get the Gunners back to winning ways.

That coupled with the fact that some of Arsenal’s biggest stars are willing to walk should things fail to improve has put the club in a dire situation. Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Hector Bellerin are all seemingly leaning towards an exit should the Frenchman call it a day with the club he’s been for the last twenty years.

The heart of the matter

Koeman's sides play flowing, attacking football and he’s done well trying to implement a his Barcelona school of thought into his squads and it comes as no surprise that the two teams that want him the most are sides who epitomise ‘good football’.

Barcelona are losing Enrique after three successful years at the club and Arsenal might be losing one of the most iconic football coaches the world has ever seen. Stepping into either of the two teams is a challenge unlike any other for the Dutchman but he’s shown he’s capable of handling the pressure.

What’s next?

Arsenal are still waiting on an answer from Wenger as to what he plans to do. Barcelona already know their future; they’ve already begun talking to coaches and could very well jump ahead of the Gunners in this particular chase.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Should Arsenal’s managerial seat get vacant this summer, it is unlikely they’ll have the chance to employ Koeman knowing very well Barcelona want him, too. Should he have the choice, it’s highly likely he’ll choose the club he was a hero for and Barcelona will welcome him with open arms. After all, he’s one of their own.