Arsenal beats Fulham 4-1, keeps in touch with EPL's top 4

Associated Press
NEWS
News
65   //    01 Jan 2019, 22:48 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal bounced back from its mauling by Liverpool by easing past Fulham 4-1 in the Premier League to move to within two points of the Champions League qualification positions on Tuesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wrapped up a routine victory in the 84th minute with his 14th goal of the campaign, leaving him the league's top scorer and giving him as many in 21 games as Alexandre Lacazette managed in leading Arsenal last season.

Lacazette was also on target at Emirates Stadium, scoring between strikes by Granit Xhaka and substitute Aaron Ramsey.

Fulham was well-beaten but briefly just 2-1 down when substitute Aboubakar Kamara tapped in from close range in the 69th. Kamara was dropped to the bench against Arsenal after disobeying manager Claudio Ranieri's orders by taking a penalty — which he subsequently missed — in a 1-0 win over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Arsenal was thrashed 5-1 by Liverpool on the same day in its heaviest loss since Unai Emery joined in the offseason. With the win over Fulham, fifth-placed Arsenal moved six points ahead of sixth-placed Manchester United, which plays Newcastle on Wednesday.

