Arsenal beats Leicester 3-1 for 10th straight win

NEWS
News
58   //    23 Oct 2018, 03:23 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came off the bench to score twice as Arsenal beat Leicester in the English Premier League on Monday.

Aubameyang gave Arsenal a 2-1 lead midway through the second half and added his second goal just three minutes later.

Arsenal's seventh straight league win, and 10th in a row overall, moves it up to fourth place.

Leicester went in front in the 31st minute when Ben Chilwell's shot deflected off Hector Bellerin and past Bernd Leno.

Arsenal drew even before the half as Mesut Ozil played a ball out to Bellerin and side-footed the return-pass off the inside of the far post.

Aubameyang made an immediate impact three minutes after coming on by tapping in Bellerin's cross.

He struck again moments later by finishing off a brilliant passing sequence between Bellerin, Alexandre Lacazette and Ozil.

