Arsenal chief confirms Super League talks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17 Nov 2018, 12:59 IST
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal's Emirates Stadium

Arsenal's director of football Raul Sanllehi has confirmed the club entered into talks over a potential European Super League.

Earlier this month, whistleblowers 'Football Leaks' claimed Arsenal were one of a number of clubs exploring the potential for a new competition of Europe's elite.

The Gunners are fifth in the Premier League and have been out of the Champions League for the past two seasons, and while they are desperate to return to the top tier of European competition, Sanllehi claimed any potential breakaway competition is not imminent.

"We need to make sure Arsenal is always in the driving seat of anything that may happen in the future," he was widely quoted as saying by the British media.

"It won't happen in the short to medium term because we have an agreement with UEFA right now, but I don't know what the future will bring because the future writes itself.

"We need to be at least aware and decide in a responsible way whether that is the direction to take or not.

"The way it was explained (in Football Leaks) may seem like we are doing secret things but there is nothing secret.

"There is a document that has been presented in that article that has Arsenal's name, it also has Barcelona's name. But [there is] no signature and I can assure you [of that] because it's a draft."

Omnisport
NEWS
