×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Arsenal derby win inspired by fans who matched Tottenham atmosphere against Chelsea, says Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
02 Dec 2018, 23:20 IST
alexandre lacazette - cropped
Alexandre Lacazette (R) leads Arsenal celebrations against Tottenham

Unai Emery admitted he wanted Arsenal fans at Sunday's north London derby to match the support Tottenham received in their win over Chelsea last week.

The Gunners powered past their fierce rivals at Emirates Stadium to claim a thrilling 4-2 victory thanks to second-half goals in the space of three minutes from Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira. 

Spurs had overturned Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's opener through Eric Dier and Harry Kane, but the Gabon striker scored his 10th Premier League goal of the season to make it 2-2 before the late double.

Arsenal fans created a boisterous atmosphere and stayed behind after the final whistle to celebrate with several of the players, who remained out on the pitch to thank their supporters.

And Emery says he hoped to see such a strong connection after watching the Spurs faithful cheer their side to an impressive 3-1 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

"They pushed a lot for us," he told Sky Sports. "In a difficult moment in the first half, we kept calm.

"We spoke in the dressing room and we were having good minutes in the game. [We said] The result is not good, but we can continue in our work and our planning for the game. The supporters are going to push us.

"We were watching Tottenham play at home against Chelsea, they won, with a big, big performance with their supporters. We were speaking about that."

Emery suggested it was not his finest victory since taking over at the club, insisting the result – which lifts them up to fourth in the table, ahead of Spurs on goal difference – only became important because they won at Bournemouth last time out in the league.

"Last week, it was the same. We needed to win first in Bournemouth because, with three points, we can play against Tottenham here with the possibility of overtaking them in the table. If you don't win last week, this possibility you've lost," he said.

"Every match is an important three points. For supporters, it's a special match, and for us because we want to give them this special match. I think every player gave this. But now, I'm thinking [about] Wednesday and Manchester [United]."

Lacazette and Aaron Ramsey helped swing the match in Arsenal's favour as half-time substitutes, and Emery explained why he felt they could be crucial in helping his side overturn a deficit at the break.

"In this moment, we needed something different on the pitch. Above all, two situations for me were the reason to do that: one is Aaron, who knows this derby; and second is the possibility with Laca to find, when we can have chances, his capacity is very big, and he showed us that," the former Paris Saint-Germain boss said.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
North London derby: Unai Emery admits Tottenham Hotspur...
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea players who love playing against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: What do Arsenal need to do to win...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Arsenal will win against Tottenham on Sunday
RELATED STORY
Arsenal v Tottenham- 4 reasons why it promises to be an...
RELATED STORY
Chelsea and Arsenal show that the future of English...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal to face Tottenham in EFL Cup quarter-finals
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 4-2 Tottenham: 3 reasons why The Gunners made a...
RELATED STORY
I have reached the top by joining Chelsea - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us