Arsenal forward Lucas Perez 'angry' over squad number as Deportivo make bid

Deportivo La Coruna have made a bid for their former player Lucas Perez, with the player's agent saying he wants to leave Arsenal.

Want-away Arsenal forward Lucas Perez is "angry" and "upset" at the Emirates Stadium, with Deportivo La Coruna having made an offer to re-sign him, says the player's agent.

Perez has struggled to make an impact after a €20million move from Depor a year ago and the signing of France international Alexandre Lacazette has pushed the 28-year-old further down the pecking order.

The attacker subsequently lost the number nine shirt to the new arrival and his agent Rodrigo Fernandez Lovelle suggested that snub was key to Perez's desire to leave.

"We have talked to everyone. Arsenal know we want to go, that there are no opportunities here, and within a year there is a World Cup," Lovelle said.

"Would you not be angry and sad and upset if you had your squad number taken without being asked?

"Deportivo made an offer a week ago. It is a permanent deal and worth more than Nolito's move to Sevilla [from Manchester City for a reported €9m].

"Lucas signed for Arsenal and was the happiest person in the world and with all of his dreams to fulfil. We have seen that every time he played he did well, but after every time he got fewer and fewer opportunities."

Perez started only two Premier League games for Arsenal last season, but the striker - who did not go on the pre-season tour of Australia and China - scored a hat-trick in a Champions League win at Basel in December.