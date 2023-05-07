Arsenal given massive boost as two key players get close to signing new deals with the club - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal have been handed a boost in contract negotiations with two of their first-team stars Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale, as reported by Metro.

Both players are believed to be close to extending their stay at the Emirates after several months of contract negotiations with the club.

Arsenal are reportedly keen on keeping both Saka and Ramsdale for a longer period at the club as they consider them an integral part of their future.

The duo have been a key part of Mikel Arteta's team who have largely enjoyed a productive 2022-23 football campaign which has surpassed most peoples expectations.

The Gunners were on their way to winning this season's Premier League title having been top of the log for the majority of the 2022-23 league campaign.

However, a late resurgence from defending champions Manchester City seems to have blown away their chances of winning what could be a historic league title.

Arsenal are currently four points adrift of league toppers City, with four games left, and would require a slip-up from the Citizens to end the season as champions.

However, the Gunners seems to be planning ahead and are willing to tie down some of their key players to longer contracts.

Recall that the North London club had recently extended the contract of 21-year-old winger Gabriel Martinelli in February, as he is expected to now be at the club until 2027.

Meanwhile, Martinelli's contract extension seems to be the first of many deals to follow suit. Recall that head coach of the side Arteta hinted in March, that the club is keen on keeping their best players. In his words,

"Part of the plan is to extend the contract of our biggest talents at the club and commit them for the future and we are trying to do that. We have started with Gabby which is good news,"

Meanwhile, the duo of Saka and Ramsdale are believed to be close on also extending their current deals at the club.

Saka's currently deal with the club is expected to expire in the summer of 2024, but the Gunners are keen on keeping one of their most prized assets for a longer period, with a five-year-deal believed to be on the table.

Ramsdale, on the other hand, is currently contracted to the club until 2025, but the Gunners are determined to tie him down to a longer deal.

How has Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale fared for Arsenal this season?

While the Gunners are currently keen on extend the contract of both players, it is important to note how crucial they have been to Arsenal's performance this season.

Saka has been on of the Gunners' most outstanding players this season, having registered a combined total of 14 goals and 11 assists across all competitions.

Ramsdale has been impressive for Arsenal in-between the sticks, keeping 13 cleansheets across all competitions this season, with 12 of those coming in the Premier League.

He has also been keen to Arteta's side boasting of the joint-third best defense in the league this season, having conceded just 39 goals all season.

It's left to be seen how the contract negotiation eventually players pays out. Both players are also expected to be in action against Newcastle United later today (May 7), in what is a must-win game for the Arsenal.

