Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kicked by Tottenham fan after NLD, shocking footage emerges

A Tottenham fan kicked Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after the Gunners managed a 2-0 away win against Tottenham Hotspur. An own goal from Hugo Lloris and a stunner from Martin Odegaard helped the Gunners secure all three points in the Premier League game on Sunday.

Ramsdale was having a verbal altercation with Richarlison after the full time whistle was blown. As he went near the touchline, a Spurs fan from the crowd kicked the Englishman.

Arsenal were certainly the better side in the game. Arteta's team controlled possession better and were effective with the ball.

A howler from Lloris handed the Gunners the lead. Lloris had a shaky start to the game and fumbled Saka's cross from the right. He saw the ball end up in the back of his own net.

Moments later, Thomas Partey almost took the woodwork off when his thunderous volley hit the post. Lloris could only hope that it didn't go in.

Lloris, however, was well beaten for the second as Odegaard drove a powerful effort from well outside the box. The Frenchman later produced a great save to deny yet another piledriver from Odegaard.

Arteta's side have now established a formidable eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the league table. They currently have 47 points on the board after 18 games.

Paul Merson believes Arsenal are still behind Manchester City in terms of quality

Paul Merson recently opined that the Gunners are still behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in terms of quality. Merson pointed out that Arteta doesn't trust his £34 million summer-signing Fabio Vieira.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said (via Mirror):

"There's nobody on the bench bar Fabio Vieira, who Mikel Arteta paid £34m for and doesn't seem to trust. Then, two days after that game, Man City are looking like they might draw against Chelsea, but they just bring on Grealish and Mahrez and one crosses it, one scores."

He added:

"That showed the quality Pep Guardiola has to work with and I just don't see how Arsenal are going to be able to live with Man City over a period where there are 60-odd points up for grabs. Arsenal would have to take four points off Man City in those two games to have absolutely any chance of winning it. Otherwise, I just don't see how Arsenal are going to do it."

