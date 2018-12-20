×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal identify image of suspect that threw bottle at Alli

Omnisport
NEWS
News
211   //    20 Dec 2018, 18:38 IST
DeleAlli - cropped
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli

Arsenal have identified an image of the individual they suspect threw a plastic bottle at Tottenham star Dele Alli and are working with the Metropolitan Police to apprehend them.

Alli was struck on the head by the projectile, with Spurs leading 2-0 in the 73rd minute of the EFL Cup quarter-final at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police stated on Thursday that no arrests had been made in relation to the incident but it was working with the Gunners on the issue.

Arsenal apologised to Alli in a statement and suggested a lengthy ban could be in store for the offender, who they believe has been identified via CCTV footage.

"We have all been embarrassed by the individual who threw a bottle at Dele Alli during Wednesday night's match against Tottenham Hotspur," the Arsenal release read.

"Behaviour of this type has no place at Emirates Stadium and after analysing CCTV footage, which showed him leaving the stadium after throwing the bottle, we have identified an image of the suspect. We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit.

"We are not responsible for the actions of one individual but send our apologies to Dele Alli and everyone at Tottenham Hotspur for this incident.

"We do not tolerate any anti-social, discriminatory or violent behaviour at Arsenal Football Club. Anyone identified will receive a lengthy club ban and their details will be passed to the police to commence legal proceedings."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It was at this moment he knew... he f***** up 

A post shared by Dele (@dele) on

Advertisement

Alli responded to being struck on the head by the bottle with a '2-0' gesture to the fans and said after the match it made his goal in the victory "a little bit sweeter".

Omnisport understands the England international will not face any punishment from the Football Association for his response and the governing body is unlikely to sanction Arsenal either.

Alli set up Son Heung-min for the opening goal on Wednesday before adding Spurs' second with a nonchalant dink beyond Petr Cech.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal
Omnisport
NEWS
Police and Arsenal investigating Dele Alli bottle incident
RELATED STORY
Arsenal finds footage of fan throwing bottle at Dele Alli
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Alli incident showed Spurs-Arsenal rivalry in...
RELATED STORY
Alli brushes off being hit by bottle: It made the goal...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham's Dele Alli hit by bottle in derby win at Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Stephan Lichtsteiner: The Harbinger of a New Mentality at...
RELATED STORY
5 players that Arsenal nearly signed
RELATED STORY
3 Arsenal Signings That Arsene Wenger Wasted
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Tottenham probable XI against...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 3 key battles that could decide...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
22 Dec WOL LIV 01:30 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool
22 Dec ARS BUR 06:00 PM Arsenal vs Burnley
22 Dec AFC BRI 08:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Brighton & Hove Albion
22 Dec CHE LEI 08:30 PM Chelsea vs Leicester City
22 Dec HUD SOU 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Southampton
22 Dec MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester City vs Crystal Palace
22 Dec NEW FUL 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Fulham
22 Dec WES WAT 08:30 PM West Ham vs Watford
22 Dec CAR MAN 11:00 PM Cardiff City vs Manchester United
23 Dec EVE TOT 09:30 PM Everton vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us