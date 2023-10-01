Arsenal loanee suffers thigh injury; leaves pitch enraged after throwing 2 water bottles on the floor

Real Sociedad have been dealt an injury blow as Arsenal loanee Kieran Tierney has suffered what looks like a serious injury against Athletic Club on Saturday, September 30. The Scottish left-back cut a dejected figure as he trudged off the pitch, throwing two bottles on the floor in anger.

Tierney joined Real Sociedad on a season-long loan after seeing his minutes dry up at Arsenal over the past two seasons. He was making his fourth appearance for the Spanish side in the Basque derby on Saturday when he picked up his injury.

Just 24 minutes into the encounter, the former Celtic defender pulled up mid-sprint, clutching the back of his thigh, indicative of a hamstring injury. He looked very angry as he exited the pitch and threw two water bottles in rage on his way to the dressing room.

This latest injury for Tierney will likely have ramifications for his club and country. With this month's international break only days away, Scotland will be without one of its biggest stars. The Tartan Army are due to face Spain in a crucial Euro 2024 Qualifier this month.

Tierney is expected to be ruled out for a few weeks, at least, leaving Real Sociedad light at the back. The Spanish side have Aihen Munoz to replace him, but the Spaniard is hardly the player Tierney is.

At Arsenal, injuries hampered Tierney's development and progress in the squad as he started just 15 games across competitions last season. The 26-year-old was unable to keep himself fit and available despite his immense quality. This led to Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Jurrien Timber this season, playing ahead of him.

Tierney will have the extent of his injury evaluated in the coming days as he will be hoping that it's not a significant tear.

Arsenal dealing well with Tierney's exit

Kieran Tierney was far from a starter for Arsenal when he left on loan this summer. He decided to move on loan to a club where he would play more regularly, choosing Real Sociedad.

Arsenal signed Timber this summer from Ajax, and the versatile Dutchman quickly earned a starting shirt with Zinchenko out injured. Timber, however, suffered a season-ending knee injury, and Zinchenko has returned to the starting XI.

Mikel Arteta will be wary of his squad's fragile state in the full-back positions, with most of his players injury-prone. Takehiro Tomiyasu played only 21 league games due to a knee injury last season, and Zinchenko featured in 27, as well.

With Timber out injured, the Gunners have only Ben White, Zinchenko, Cedric Soares, and Takehiro Tomiyasu as their fit full-backs. They will be hopeful that the players remain injury-free throughout the season.