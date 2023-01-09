Arsenal make contact over signing ex-Chelsea superstar: Reports

According to Media Foot, Arsenal are looking to bring former Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard to the club from Real Madrid. Hazard left the Blues in 2019 and completed a €115 million move to the Spanish capital.

The Belgian, however, has struggled in Madrid since his move. Multiple injuries plagued his transition into an ideal Real Madrid player. In 73 games for Los Blancos, Hazard has scored a meager tally of seven goals and has provided 11 assists.

He has been out of form this season as well, scoring only once and providing one assist in seven games so far.

The Gunners are looking to bring the Belgian back to London. Mikel Arteta is exploring the market in January to reinforce his team's attack. Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhailo Mudryk is the team's main target.

Dean James @DeanJamesAFC || Arsenal have made contact to sign Eden Hazard as a plan B to Mykhalo Mudryk as that deal is looking complicated and the club is now looking toward Hazard. Contact with Real Madrid underway [Via - || Arsenal have made contact to sign Eden Hazard as a plan B to Mykhalo Mudryk as that deal is looking complicated and the club is now looking toward Hazard. Contact with Real Madrid underway [Via - @Mediafoot_OM ]. 🚨 || Arsenal have made contact to sign Eden Hazard as a plan B to Mykhalo Mudryk as that deal is looking complicated and the club is now looking toward Hazard. Contact with Real Madrid underway [Via - @Mediafoot_OM].

However, the aforementioned report claimed that Chelsea legend Eden Hazard is also on Arsenal's radar.

Hazard enjoyed a glittering spell at Stamford Bridge. In 352 appearances for the west London-based club, he scored 110 goals and provided 92 assists. The Gunners were often the victims of Hazard's performances for the Blues.

Arteta's side are currently at the top of the Premier League table, with 44 points on the board after 17 games. They lead second-placed Manchester City by five points.

Former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is struggling at Chelsea

Chelsea FC v Manchester City - Premier League

As rumors percolate about Eden Hazard returning to London, one superstar who did so last summer was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Arsenal ace joined Chelsea from Barcelona on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Aubameyang, however, has struggled to find his form for the Blues. The Gabonese has scored three goals and has provided one assist in 16 games for the Blues.

Aubameyang was even taken off after coming on as a substitute during the Blues' 1-0 Premier League home defeat against Manchester City on 6 January.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Ben White (18) has had more touches in the opposition box than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) in the Premier League this season. Ben White (18) has had more touches in the opposition box than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) in the Premier League this season. 😯 Ben White (18) has had more touches in the opposition box than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (13) in the Premier League this season. https://t.co/4wAE279yQ1

Chris Sutton slammed Aubameyang for his hapless performance during the game. The former striker told BBC Sport (via GOAL):

"Aubameyang looked like he didn't want to be here this evening, I thought he was woeful, hopeless and didn't give anywhere near enough. He looked disinterested and I suspect Graham Potter will be thinking, 'Blimey, he is never going to play under me again!'"

Poll : 0 votes