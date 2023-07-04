Arsenal plotting €40m bid for former Manchester United target this summer - Reports

According to BILD, Arsenal are plotting a €40 million move for former Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong. The 22-year-old right-back currently plays for Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen.

Frimpong was a key player for the Bundesliga side last season, scoring nine goals and providing 11 assists in 48 matches across competitions. Frimpong can operate as either a traditional right-back or a wing-back.

The Red Devils were previously linked with a move for Frimpong. Their interest, however, has since cooled down with Erik ten Hag seemingly happy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot as the options at right-back.

Arsenal, though, are still looking to sign a right-back. With the team back in the UEFA Champions League for the 2023-24 season, Mikel Arteta is keen on bolstering his squad.

Manchester City outcast Joao Cancelo has long been linked with a move to the Emirates and the Gunners are now reportedly readying a bid for Frimpong.

Rio Ferdinand doesn't think either Manchester United or Arsenal can get Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's future has once again become the hot topic of discussion. The Frenchman has already refused to extend his deal beyond 2024 at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid since 2021. Several Premier League clubs have also been touted among potential suitors for the 24-year-old forward, including the Gunners and the Red Devils.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, however, doesn't think Mbappe is likely to join either club. He said (via The Boot Room):

“I don’t think he’s even gettable (for Manchester United) at the price they’re talking about for him. You man can’t get him either! Arsenal can’t get him either. Don’t even start thinking and dreaming. It’s a good dream!”

Although Mbappe would be available on a free transfer next summer, reports indicate that he would demand a significant signing bonus and wages. Such a cost would prove to be prohibitive for most clubs in world football.

