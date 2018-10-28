×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arsenal's 11-game winning run ends with 2-2 draw at Palace

Associated Press
NEWS
News
50   //    28 Oct 2018, 21:04 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal's 11-game winning run in all competitions ended with a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday.

Luka Milivojevic converted a penalty — his second of the afternoon — in the 83rd minute to earn Palace a point at Selhurst Park as Arsenal failed to win a game for the first time since mid-August.

Granit Xhaka, with a thunderous free kick, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored in a five-minute span to put Arsenal ahead by the 56th after Milivojevic's first penalty gave Palace the lead in first-half stoppage time.

After opening the season with losses to Manchester City and Chelsea, Arsenal embarked on a two-month winning streak across three competitions — the league, the Europa League and the English League Cup — as the methods of newly hired manager Unai Emery started to take hold.

Fourth-place Arsenal will drop out of the Champions League qualification positions if Tottenham beats Manchester City on Monday.

Aubameyang's strike — a close-range finish at the far post — means the Gabon international scored with each of his last six shots on target in the Premier League. He grabbed braces off the bench in his previous two games.

The goal, which made it 2-1, was contentious because strike partner Alexandre Lacazette flicked the ball on from a corner using his outstretched hand.

Associated Press
NEWS
Premier League 2018/19: Can Crystal Palace end their...
RELATED STORY
Revealed: Clubs with the longest winning streaks to...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Arsenal keep their winning run going...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Barcelona put €70 million...
RELATED STORY
5 Things we learned from the unexpected draw of Valencia CF
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Preview: Huddersfield vs Crystal...
RELATED STORY
Scout Report: Top 5 hottest prospects in Europe you...
RELATED STORY
9-0: Reliving the largest Premier League winning margin...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal | Match...
RELATED STORY
Arthur Melo: Mastering the Concept of Space-Time at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us