×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal's Mkhitaryan to miss Europa League final in Baku

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    21 May 2019, 16:48 IST
Henrikh Mkhitaryan
Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Arsenal have confirmed Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not travel with the squad to Baku to face Chelsea in the Europa League final.

Political tensions between Azerbaijan and the midfielder's native Armenia will see Mkhitaryan left out by head coach Unai Emery.

Mkhitaryan also did not travel to Azerbaijan when Arsenal faced Qarabag in the Europa League group stage last year.

"We have thoroughly explored all the options for Micki to be part of the squad but after discussing this with Micki and his family we have collectively agreed he will not be in our travelling party," said an Arsenal statement.

"We have written to UEFA expressing our deep concerns about this situation. Micki has been a key player in our run to the final so this is a big loss for us from a team perspective.

"We're also very sad that a player will miss out on a major European final in circumstances such as this, as it is something that comes along very rarely in a footballer's career.

"Micki will continue to be part of our preparations until we depart for Baku at the weekend."

Mkhitaryan also acknowledged the decision to miss the May 29 final against Premier League rivals Chelsea with a post on social media.

Advertisement

"Having considered all the current options, we had to take the tough decision for me not to travel with the squad to the Europa League final," he wrote on Instagram. 

"It's the kind of game that doesn't come along very often for us players and I must admit, it hurts me a lot to miss it.

"I will be cheering my team-mates on! Let's bring it home."

Mkhitaryan has made 11 appearances in Arsenal's run to the Europa League final, with a place in next season's Champions League at stake.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea
Advertisement
Arsenal fume over UEFA's 'unacceptable' Europa League final organisation
RELATED STORY
Arsenal star to not be named in Europa League final squad amid political dispute
RELATED STORY
My blood is blue - Giroud relishing facing Arsenal in Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Emery questions decision to host Europa League final in Baku
RELATED STORY
Skomina to referee Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool
RELATED STORY
UEFA defends ticket allocation for Europa League final
RELATED STORY
UEFA offers to help Arsenal with Baku travel options
RELATED STORY
Aubameyang hopes to avoid Chelsea in Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Lichtsteiner expects Arsenal exit after Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Retiring after an Arsenal-Chelsea final could be 'too much' for Cech
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us