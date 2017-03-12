Write an Article

Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium

It was plain sailing for Arsenal in the FA Cup versus Lincoln City and the Gunners also celebrated a landmark Emirates Stadium victory.

Arsenal's 5-0 thumping of Lincoln City in Saturday's FA Cup quarter-final saw the Gunners rack up a landmark 200th win at the Emirates in the club's 300th competitive match at the stadium.

Supporters protested against manager Arsene Wenger's leadership by marching with 'Wexit' banners ahead of kick-off and Arsenal did not take the lead until first-half injury time when Theo Walcott broke the non-league side's resistance.

The second half proved more like the one-sided affair that was expected, though, with Olivier Giroud extending the lead before a Luke Waterfall own goal and further strikes from Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey booked a semi-final trip to Wembley, while also helping Arsenal secure a benchmark home triumph.

Arsenal moved into the Emirates Stadium, which has a capacity of just over 60,000, ahead of the 2006-07 Premier League season after leaving Highbury.

Their first league match at the new stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, Brazilian midfielder Gilberto Silva scoring late to salvage a point.

