Arsenal set to make surprise £43 million offer for Barcelona star: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to offer £43 million to acquire Barcelona forward Ansu Fati's signature this summer.

Fati, 20, has established himself as one of the best talents in La Liga over the past four campaigns. Since making his debut in 2019, he has helped his boyhood team lift three trophies, including a La Liga title and a Copa del Rey crown.

A right-footed inside forward blessed with pace, flair and directness, the seven-cap Spain international has been a hot topic of transfer speculation of late. He could be on his way out after falling down in his club's pecking order last term.

According to El Nacional, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has informed his club's top brass to prioritise Fati's signature this summer. He is keen to add the player to his ranks as he is of the opinion that his arrival could bolster his frontline.

The Gunners, who have achieved UEFA Champions League football after a gap of seven seasons, have already met with Fati's representative, Jorge Mendes. They are willing to table an opening bid of £43 million bid for the attacker.

However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is believed to be unwilling to entertain such a paltry offer from a Premier League side. He is keen to start the negotiations for the star from £69 million and close it in the region of £56 million.

Fati, who has a contract until June 2027 at Camp Nou, could prove to be a brilliant signing for Arsenal should a move go ahead in the future. He could provide reliable competition to Gabriel Martinelli and occasionally play as a striker.

So far, Fati has scored 29 goals and laid out 10 assists in 109 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona. He has started just 41 matches due to a plethora of injury issues and is averaging a goal involvement every 112 minutes.

Arsenal and Barcelona target sheds light on future after UCL triumph

Speaking after his side's recent UEFA Champions League victory, Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan was asked to shed light on his immediate future amid growing interest from Arsenal and Barcelona. He told reporters:

"I have not made a final decision on my future yet."

Gundogan, 32, has been rumored to depart Pep Guardiola's side at the end of his current contract this month.

According to SPORT, the former Borussia Dortmund star is willing to reject a move to Arsenal after holding crucial talks with Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez. He is said to have been offered a three-year contract at the Catalan outfit.

