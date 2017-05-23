Reports: Arsenal interested in signing €32 million Real Madrid star

Arsenal have a hole for which they are eyeing a Real Madrid made replacement.

What’s the story?

Sky Sports are reporting that Arsenal are interested in Real Madrid’s €32-million rated second choice right-back, Danilo as they line up a replacement for Hector Bellerin.

While Sky is generally a reilable source for transfer rumours, they seem to have sourced this particular one from the infamous Spanish publication Don Balon, so we ought to take it with a pinch, or three, of salt. This one, however, makes a lot more sense than most of their regular rumours.

In case you didn’t know

The main reason Arsenal seem to be looking at right back options is because of the impending departure of Hector Bellerin. The Catalan has been a long term target for his hometown club, and global giants, FC Barcelona. With that transfer most likely to happen this season due to Barca’s urgent need for a quality right back (as outlined here – 5 tactical tweaks that will make Barcelona invincible next season), Arsenal will need a replacement lined up before the summer’s out.

The heart of the matter

Danilo, who at the time had a burgeoning reputation as one of the most promising attacking right backs in the world, was brought in for a record €32 million Euros by Real Madrid but his shaky defensive performances allied with Dani Carvajal’s immense displays at the right back have made the Brazilian star a second-choice. This means that Madrid would be willing to make the sale, and Danilo would be willing to move as he craves first-team action.

These two factors could well in Arsenal’s favour.

Video

Just a reminder of the lad’s quality –

Author’s Take

While Danilo may not be the most reliable rightback out there, he still has bags of potential – and a steady run of games will surely see him hit the highs he regulary touched whilst at Porto and Santos. His attacking qualities, and pace, will add much need thrust and variety to Arsenal’s attack... especially if the club persists with their new found love for the 3-at-the-back system because Danilo is almost the perfect wing-back.

His dynamism could help revive a faltering side that seems direly in need of an injection of zest. he also has all the qualities required to succeed in the Premier League - pace has been the forte of the English game’s best right backs at the moment (exhibit A – Kyle Walker, exhibit B – Antonio Walker) and his tendency to attack better than defend holds true to the general principle endorsed by the two names listed above.

With his market value halved due to current performances (and lack of regular appearances), the Gunners may also be able to land him for considerably less than the massive sum that Real Madrid plonked for him.

All in all, this could make surprisingly good sense for Arsenal!