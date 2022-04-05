Arsenal slumber through the ruckus at Crystal Palace and falter in the top-four race

Arsenal reverted to their worst form at the most inopportune of times. Presented with a chance to leafrog Tottenham Hotspur into fourth place, the Gunners fell 3-0 at Crystal Palace on Monday. They now remain fifth in the Premier League, level on points with fourth-placed Spurs.

They must move on, but Patrick Vieira's Palace will be revisiting this experience for a long time.

Arsenal failed to get three points in October's home game against the Eagles as well. The Gunners then scraped away with a 2-2 draw, courtesy of Alexander Lacazette's injury-time equalizer at the Emirates. They left Selhurst Park empty-handed on Monday, probably feeling they deserved better.

It's a misstep that could prove costly in their quest for a top-four finish.

Crystal Palace punish Arsenal

Crystal Palace were at their best on Monday.

Mikel Arteta's team was overwhelmed by the loud home crowd, and they were outfought and outclassed by their opponents.

In the first half, Arteta's men provided nothing. Martin Odegaard was poor, Thomas Partey was ineffective, and Nuno Tavares was much worse.

B/R Football @brfootball Palace up 3-0

Partey goes off injured



▪️ Palace up 3-0 ▪️ Partey goes off injured Arsenal fans:

But it's unfair to single out individuals when it was the team that failed collectively. Arsenal was at its most Arsenal-like — weak, rudderless, and bullied.

They fell far short of the high levels of performance they have shown in recent weeks. Arteta was enraged the entire time.

Jean-Philippe Mateta tormented each member of the Gunners' back four individually throughout the game, beating one for pace and the next for strength.

In the first half, Wilfried Zaha was visibly amused by Cedric Soares' attempts to defend him. Gabriel Magalhães and Tavares shared responsibility for both of Crystal Palace's first two goals.

Gabriel accidentally misjudged Conor Gallagher's free-kick in the 16th minute, allowing Joachim Andersen to vault over him and accidentally assist Mateta for the opener. The Brazilian centre-back then rushed out of defense to intercept Andersen's through ball for Jordan Ayew, while Taveres failed to track down the Ghanaian forward as he doubled Palace's lead in the 24th minute.

In the first 30 minutes, Palace rushed all over Arsenal. Conor Gallagher was everywhere once more, while Ayew, Zaha, and Mateta all contributed to a heavy press that the Gunners couldn't handle.

Jean-Philippe Mateta has three goals in his last four games for Crystal Palace.
vs Arsenal
vs Everton
vs Manchester City
vs Wolves
Big goals. #CPFC



vs Arsenal

vs Everton

vs Manchester City

vs Wolves



🇫🇷 Jean-Philippe Mateta has three goals in his last four games for Crystal Palace. ⚽️ vs Arsenal ⚽️ vs Everton ❌ vs Manchester City ⚽️ vs Wolves Big goals. #CRYARS #CPFC

Arsenal's passing at the back and into midfield was jittery, with many passes being misweighted or misplaced. While Palace were not built to test or exploit defensive lapses last season, they are presently among the best in the league. They didn't let the Gunners rest for a second.

Arteta's side improved significantly in the second half, although this was more of a reflection of how poor they had been in the first rather than a signal that they were genuinely that good. They had their chances and should have scored, but Eddie Nketiah's beautiful curling effort bounced back off the corner of the post and bar.

Zaha put the game to bed by winning and then converting a penalty emphatically in the 74th minute.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 18 - Only Raheem Sterling (23) and Jamie Vardy (21) have won more penalties in Premier League history than Wilfried Zaha (18). Icing.

Arsenal have improved under Mikel Arteta

Questions about Mikel Arteta's future at Arsenal have mostly been replaced by praise and excitement. The Spaniard has implemented a style of game that works with the young players he has at his disposal.

The Gunners have come a significant way under Arteta this season and are still very much in the top-four race. Gunners legend Vieira has done a fine job at Palace himself, keeping the Eagles in the top half of the table while playing exciting football.

Following this defeat, the Gunners will have a lot of wounds to heal. The style of defeat, rather than the defeat itself, may prove to be the most harmful.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Tottenham: 54 points

Arsenal: 54 points



4️⃣ Tottenham: 54 points5️⃣ Arsenal: 54 pointsIt's a North London race for 4th 😈

The Gunners' next two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton are crucial ahead of what promises to be a very tasty north London derby on May 13.

Antonio Conte's side appear to be hitting their stride at the right time. Spurs demolished Newcastle United 5-1 on Sunday to take over the fourth spot from their derby rivals.

Arteta and his men must forget a night at Selhurst Park that has added to the Palace fans' lengthy list of great nights this season.

