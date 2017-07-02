Reports: Arsenal set to announce €41m EPL superstar's signing this week

Arsene Wenger has sealed the Gunner's second signing of the summer

Riyad Mahrez is all set to join Arsenal from Leicester City

Arsenal are on the verge of completing the deal for Leicester City superstar Riyad Mahrez, according to a report in Italian news outlet, Calciomercato, in addition to the British press as well. The Gunners are expected to part with €41 million for the former EPL Player of the Year, as the Foxes have resigned themselves to losing their best player after a disappointing season in the Premier League.

Also Read: EPL 2016/17: 5 mid-table players who need to move to a bigger club

In addition, Dale o’Donnell of the Daily Mail has noted that the announcement will be announced in the coming week.

Mahrez to Arsenal... official announcement expected this week. #AFC — Dale O'Donnell (@ODonnellDale) July 2, 2017

Previously

Arsenal’s interest in Riyad Mahrez has long been known – the Algerian confirmed that the Gunners had made Leicester City an offer for his services last summer. In an interview with French news outlet Canal+ last year, Mahrez said “There was contact with Arsenal – but Leicester wanted to keep me and I was pretty expensive. I did not want to create a conflict when the offer came in.” Mahrez went on to sign a new deal with Leicester last August, that would keep him at the club until June 2020.

Also Read: Why Riyad Mahrez to Arsenal would be the right fit

The heart of the matter

However, the Algerian star had a verbal agreement with the former Premier League champions that if they were unable to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the second season in a row, he would be free to leave. Mahrez initially wanted to move to Barcelona, who had made contact with him, but the Blaugrana have kept his agents on tenterhooks for most of the summer, leading to Mahrez calling off that deal.

Also Read: Reports: Arsenal lead race for €41m EPL superstar after Barcelona rejection

Arsenal have tabled a four-year deal for Mahrez, and after agreeing personal terms, the report states that the Gunners have also sealed things with Leicester City and will be making an official announcement in the coming week, so that Mahrez can report for Arsenal’s pre-season.

Video:

Author’s Take

Arsene Wenger is a known fan of Riyad Mahrez, admitting that he liked the player only a month back. Mahrez would represent a clever piece of business in this inflated transfer market, and €41m represents a relatively economical fee for one of the best players in the Premier League, not to mention that the Algerian suits Arsenal’s style of play perfectly.