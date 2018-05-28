Arsenal transfer news: First signing arriving this week, Juventus defender to sign on a free transfer and more - May 28, 2018

The post-Wenger era at Arsenal is well underway!

Sumedh Pande FEATURED WRITER Rumors 28 May 2018, 22:41 IST

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal.

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 25:

Unai Emery's first signing to be completed this week

According to the Independent, Arsenal are in advanced negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Sokratis Papastathopoulos. It is reported that the central defender will be an Arsenal player by the end of this week.

Arsenal's head of recruitment Sven Mislintat was keen on signing Sokratis and initially started the bidding at £13 million. It is now believed that a £16 million fee has been agreed between all the parties. Sokratis will be the third Dortmund player to sign for the club after Mislintat took charge (Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan being the others).

The centre-back is also said to be keen on joining the Premier League giants. He has previously played for the likes of Genoa and AC Milan and has also represented Greece in the Euros and the World Cup. Sokratis will now be expected to shore up a leaky Arsenal defence next season.

Arsenal interested in Stephen Lichsteiner

Defensive signings seem to be the flavour at Arsenal at the moment with another defender reportedly being in talks with the club. Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed that Arsenal have initiated talks with the experienced fullback and expect to reach a consensus soon.

Lichsteiner will be a free agent on July 1 and has shown interest in donning the Arsenal colours. The 34 year old is in the preliminary World Cup squad for Switzerland and will hence hope to resolve a decision on his future before the start of the tournament.

Caglar Soyuncu acknowledges Arsenal's interest

Freiburg defender Caglar Soyuncu has admitted that the Gunners are interested in taking him on board. Arsenal have scouted Soyuncu in the past season and are expected to make a move for one of the highest rated talents in Bundesliga.

Talking to Turkish outlet Tumspor, Soyuncu has revealed that a decision on his future will be taken after his international commitments. The 22-year-old is expected to start against Russia in a friendly on June 5.

Soyuncu said, "Arsenal are one of the most important clubs in England. I know they’re interested in me, but there’s nothing finalised yet about my transfer. After the national team camp we’ll have talks."