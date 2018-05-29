Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Arsenal transfer news: Three signings planned before the World Cup and more - May 29, 2018

Arsenal are ready to do the majority of their business before June 14. Unai Emery means business!

Sumedh Pande
FEATURED WRITER
Feature 29 May 2018, 21:40 IST
8.88K

Arsenal Unveil New Head Coach Unai Emery
Unai Emery is planning a major defensive overhaul

With Unai Emery now being named as the new Arsenal boss, the hunt for Arsene Wenger's successor has finally come to an end. But the remaining transfer period will be crucial for the Gunners as the new manager will have a lot of decisions to make regarding the ins and outs at the club.

Arsenal have been linked with numerous players day in day out for the past few weeks. Some rumours raise eyebrows, some seem realistic while some are there just for the sake of it. In this segment, we will take a look a look at all the major advancements that happen in the transfer world concerning Arsenal. 

So without further ado, let's take a look at the transfer reports featuring Arsenal that made headlines on May 29: 

Arsenal looking to finalize three signings before the World Cup 

Borussia Dortmund v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - Bundesliga
New defensive leader for Gunners?

A major defensive overhaul is on the cards for Arsenal and if the folks at Football London are to be believed, three defenders will make their way to the Emirates before the start of the FIFA World Cup. The three targets for the Gunners are - Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Caglar Soyuncu and Stephen Lichsteiner. 

A deal for Sokratis is expected to be made by the end of the week as a £16 million move is in the final stages of its completion. Lichsteiner reportedly met Unai Emery yesterday in London with Arsenal offering a two year deal to the Juventus veteran.

Meanwhile, Soyuncu is currently with the Turkish national side and was scouted by Arsenal officials during their 2-1 win over Iran on Monday. Emery is keen on landing Soyuncu who is valued at £35 million by Freiburg. 

Arsenal to sign PSG's goalkeeping coach

Paris Saint-Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - International Champions Cup
Arsenal's new goalkeeping coach?

According to the Sun, Arsenal are closing in on PSG's goalkeeping coach Javi Garcia. He is a highly rated coach in Paris and has worked with Emery at Sevilla. Arsenal now want to rope in Garcia at the Emirates to form a backroom staff for Emery as per his demands. 

It is believed that Garcia has had a huge hand in Alphonse Areola's turn of fortunes for the Parisians this season. Arsenal will hope for the same in London as the club prepare to bring in a new no.1 for the new season. Sevilla's Sergio Rico and Bayer Leverkusen's Bernd Leno are the reported top targets to replace Petr Cech. 

Arsenal failed with a late move for Fabinho 

Liverpool Unveil New Signing Fabinho
Arsenal
were
late in their approach for Fabinho

Sky Sports have revealed that Arsenal made a late dash to snatch Fabinho from Liverpool's clutches. The Brazilian midfielder was signed by Jurgen Klopp's side yesterday in a £39.3 million deal. He will join the Reds on July 1. 

It is reported that Arsenal made a contact with Fabinho's representatives over the weekend but were told that the 24 year old had his heart set on a move to Liverpool. The former AS Monaco man was highly rated by the Arsenal boss who also tried to sign him at PSG last summer.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Arsenal Liverpool Football Fabinho Sokratis Papastathopoulos Jurgen Klopp Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
5 Arsenal players who will miss World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Liverpool transfer news: Salah talks about future,...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Unai Emery's three-man summer...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: First signing arriving this week,...
RELATED STORY
Stephen Hawking's 7 ideal conditions for England to win...
RELATED STORY
9 Liverpool players who may play in the 2018 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Club legend on van Dijk pursuit,...
RELATED STORY
One-club XI: Footballers who have only played for a...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Arsenal and Liverpool to...
RELATED STORY
10 goals that changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018