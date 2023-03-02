Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips | March 4, 2023

Leaders Arsenal entertain 19th-placed Bournemouth at the Emirates in the Premier League on Saturday (March 4).

The hosts made it three wins in a row with a 4-0 home win over Everton in midweek to go five clear at the top, thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's brace and strikes from Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. That snapped the Gunners' three-game winless run.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, failed to build on their 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they fell to a 4-1 home defeat against Manchester City at the weekend. Jefferson Lerma scored a consolation goal after they conceded thrice in the first half, which was followed by a Chris Mepham own goal.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 13 times across competitions, with 11 meetings taking place in the Premier League. The Gunners lead 10-1.

Arsenal have lost twice in their last 19 Premier League games.

The Gunners have a 100% record against Bournemouth at home, keeping four clean sheets and conceding twice in six games.

Arsenal have seen over 2.5 goals in eight of their last ten games against Bournemouth across competitions.

The visitors have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games, failing to score in five.

The Gunners have scored at least once in all but one of their home games in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal have the second-best attacking record (56 goals) and the second-best defensive record (23 goals conceded) in the Premier League this season.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Prediction

The Gunners have seen an upturn in recent league games. Mikel Arteta has fielded the same starting XI 12 times in 25 league games this season, but with an eye on the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 first leg next week, few key players could start from the bench.

The Cherries, meanwhile, have scored in three straight games for the second time this season. However, they have a poor record against the Gunners and have also been outscored by them 56-22. Arsenal are the clear favourites and should win.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth

Arsenal vs Bournemouth Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Arsenal

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Bukayo Saka to score or assist any time - Yes

