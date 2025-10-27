Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2025 

Arsenal and Brighton will square off in an EFL Cup fourth round tie on Wednesday (October 29th). The game will be played at The Emirates Stadium.
The home side will be looking to build on the 1-0 victory they registered over Crystal Palace at the same venue in the Premier League over the weekend. Eberechi Eze broke the deadlock with an acrobatic strike against his former side in the 39th minute and his goal settled the contest.
Brighon, meanwhile, saw their run of three consecutive wins at Old Trafford come to an end in a 4-2 defeat away to Manchester United. They were two goals down at the break courtesy of goals from Matheus Cunha and Casemiro. Bryan Mbeumo made it 3-0 just past the hour-mark before completing his brace deep into injury time after Danny Welbeck and Caharlampos Kostoulas scored to make the game edgy.
The Sea Gulls will turn their focus to the League Cup and booked their spot in this round with a comprehensive 6-0 away win over Barnsley. Arsenal eliminated Port Vale with a 2-0 away win.
Arsenal vs Brighton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 33rd meeting between the two sides. Arsenal lead 17-8.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 10 games across competitions, winning the last seven on the bounce.
- Eight of Brighton's last nine competitive games have produced over 2.5 goals.
- Arsenal have become only the second English side to go 100 games without conceding three or more goals (after Manchester United who went 107 games without conceding three goals between 2016 and 2018).
Arsenal vs Brighton Prediction
Arsenal are flying high domestically, and Mikel Arteta's side are the pacesetters in the Premier League. Their charge on all fronts has been founded on a sturdy defense that has kept five consecutive clean sheets and another shutout could be on the cards.
Brighton saw their five-game unbeaten streak ended by Manchester United. Their games tend to be open-ended, with seven of their last eight games witnessing goals at both ends, making this a clash of styles.
The EFL Cup is the lowest hanging fruit in Mikel Arteta's quest to end his five-year wait for a trophy. Back the hosts to claim a routine victory and clean sheet.
Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Brighton
Arsenal vs Brighton Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Arsenal to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals