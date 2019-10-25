Arsenal were 'way below' Crystal Palace's valuation for Zaha, says Hodgson

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha

Arsenal did not come close to signing Wilfried Zaha during the transfer window as their offer was "way below" Crystal Palace's valuation, Eagles boss Roy Hodgson has said.

Zaha was strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium during the close season, with reports at the time suggesting Arsenal had made a bid in the region of £40million.

There is also believed to have been interest from Everton, but the Ivory Coast international remained at Selhurst Park.

Palace travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and Hodgson was asked how close Zaha was to switching clubs.

"Not very close at all as far as I know," he said at Friday's pre-match news conference. "I believe that the money that was offered which was widely reported was reasonably accurate, and of course that was way below our valuation."

Arsenal turned focus to Nicolas Pepe in the closing stages of the transfer window and agreed a club-record fee of around £72m for Zaha's international team-mate.

"Time passed, so maybe their situation changed," Hodgson said.

"Maybe when they made the offer for Wilf their situation was x, and then possibly things happened during a period of time and their situation changed and maybe more money became available.

"I have no idea. I can't speak for Arsenal, for their intentions. If you really wanted to know how serious, how anxious they were to sign one of our players, they will have to answer the question."

Zaha has failed to score in nine Premier League appearances this term and has registered only one assist.

"I thought he got over his disappointment very, very quickly and he has been good in both training and matches," Hodgson said.

"I don't think the fact it is Arsenal will change his performance enormously - I would hope not, because I'm expecting his performance to be very good against all the teams we play."