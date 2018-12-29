×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal without Ozil against Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
17   //    29 Dec 2018, 22:15 IST
ozil-cropped
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil will not be involved in Arsenal's Premier League trip to Liverpool after an apparent knee injury kept him out of the squad.

The German playmaker is having a difficult season, as he has been in and out of Unai Emery's team due to underwhelming performances and supposedly not fitting into the coach's tactical plans.

He was a surprise omission from the squad for the EFL Cup quarter-final defeat to Tottenham 10 days ago, before returning for Premier League games against Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion.

It was against Brighton that Ozil is said to have picked up a knock to the knee, and he was subsequently left at home for Saturday's trip to allow him to recover.

Although an injury is said to be the reason for his absence, it is likely to further fuel the incessant speculation linking Ozil with a move away from Arsenal before the start of next season.

Shkodran Mustafi is available, however, and is a part of Arsenal's starting XI after overcoming a hamstring strain, but Nacho Monreal (also hamstring) and Hector Bellerin (calf) are missing.

There are few surprises in the Liverpool team, with the only change from their 4-0 hammering of Newcastle United on Boxing Day seeing Fabinho come in for Jordan Henderson, who drops to the bench.

 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
4 reasons why Arsenal can win against Liverpool at...
RELATED STORY
3 players who have played for both Liverpool and Arsenal
RELATED STORY
6 Players who have played for Arsenal and Liverpool in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Liverpool vs Arsenal games in recent history
RELATED STORY
Arsenal to assess Mustafi, Monreal and Bellerin for...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal: Can the Gunners spoil Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 Premier League: Liverpool v Arsenal, Preview,...
RELATED STORY
3 Things to watch out for when Arsenal meet Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Arsenal v Liverpool - Combined XI
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Arsenal preview - 3 prime points
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us