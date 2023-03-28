Arsenal Women vs Bayern Women Prediction and Betting Tips | March 29, 2023 

Arsenal and Bayern square off in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday (March 29).

The Germans hold a narrow advantage in the tie, having claimed a 1-0 home win in the first leg in Bavaria last week. Lea Schuller's 39th-minute strike settled the contest.

Arsenal rebounded from their continental disappointment with a resounding 5-1 win at north London rivals Tottenham in the WSL on Saturday (March 25). Caitlin Foord scored a brace, while Victoria Pelova provided two assists to inspire the Gunners to victory.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, triumphed 1-0 over Wolfsburg at home in the Women's Bundesliga. Georgia Stanway scored the winner from the spot with six minutes remaining.

The Germans will now turn their attention back to the continent as they seek to secure qualification for the semifinals. The winner of the tie will face either PSG or Wolfsburg in the last four.

Arsenal Women vs Bayern Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's meeting was the maiden competitive clash between the two sides, with Bayern claiming a 1-0 win.

The victory extended the Germans' winning run to 15 games across competitions.

Arsenal are unbeaten in seven games at home across competitions, winning six.

Bayern have kept a clean sheet in nine of their last ten competitive games, including the last seven.

Arsenal's last seven competitive games have had goals in the opening half.

Bayern have scored at least twice in their last six road games.

Arsenal Women vs Bayern Women Prediction

Bayern Munich are aiming to qualify for the UEFA Women's Champions League semifinal for the third time, and their first-leg win gives them an edge.

The Bavarians have been defensively resolute in recent weeks, having conceded just once in ten games and have not conceded in seven outings. Their defence will have to come to the fore once again if they are to leave north London with a positive result.

This quarterfinal tie is still firmly in the balance, so both sides will fancy their chances of qualification, but Bayern should to do enough to get a draw.

Prediction: Arsenal Women 1-1 Bayern Women

Arsenal Women vs Bayern Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Bayern Munich to qualify

Poll : 0 votes