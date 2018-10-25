×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arthur means Barcelona do not miss Iniesta, says Essien

Omnisport
NEWS
News
353   //    25 Oct 2018, 21:24 IST
Arthur
Barcelona's Brazilian midfielder Arthur

Arthur's arrival has helped Barcelona adapt to life without Andres Iniesta ahead of the first Clasico of the season, according to former Real Madrid midfielder Michael Essien.

The Brazil international has slotted in alongside Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets in Barca's midfield and has drawn comparisons to another of the club's iconic modern players, Xavi.

Arthur joined from Gremio for an initial €30million fee plus €9million in possible variables, with his performances - particularly in the Champions League - suggesting Barca picked up a bargain.

And with the 22-year-old set to face Real Madrid on Sunday at Camp Nou, Essien feels Arthur has been the perfect replacement for former captain Iniesta, who joined Japanese side Vissel Kobe earlier in the year.

"They have signed this young Brazilian, he looks like such a good player," Essien told Omnisport.

"And they still have [Ivan] Rakitic and [Sergio] Busquets, so it's practically the same.

"You don't really feel the absence of Iniesta in there, at least at the moment. It's a shame he left but that's football isn't it?"

While Barca top LaLiga despite Iniesta's departure, Madrid have struggled to adapt following the shock sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly on the brink of being sacked.

A 2-1 win against Viktoria Plzen ended a five-game run without a victory in all competitions, yet Essien feels Madrid can still triumph in the Clasico despite their poor form.

"Why not? The players are still there," Essien added. "Madrid are still one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they still have the players.

"It’s such a shame that Ronaldo left but it's one of those things that can happen in football. They are going to go into the game and hopefully look to win the game."

Barca captain Lionel Messi will also miss the fixture due to a fractured arm, meaning it will be the first Clasico without either the Argentina superstar or Ronaldo since 2007.

Essien, though, does not feel the match has lost any of its lustre despite Messi, Ronaldo and Iniesta all being absent.

"Of course it's the best," Essien continued. "Playing in El Clasico is one of the most memorable highlights in my career. 

"I played four El Clasicos, won two, drew too, I never lost. It's such a big game, and the whole world wants to watch it."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Real Madrid could sack Lopetegui if results don't...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer roundup: Chelsea want €500...
RELATED STORY
3 Key things Eden Hazard must do to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
3 Things only true football fans understand
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why we hate the international break
RELATED STORY
5 facts you may not know about Neymar
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts over reports Real Madrid want to swap...
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to make January offer of Gareth Bale...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Eden Hazard says he dreams of playing...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 10
27 Oct BRI WOL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
27 Oct FUL AFC 07:30 PM Fulham vs AFC Bournemouth
27 Oct LIV CAR 07:30 PM Liverpool vs Cardiff City
27 Oct SOU NEW 07:30 PM Southampton vs Newcastle
27 Oct WAT HUD 07:30 PM Watford vs Huddersfield Town
27 Oct LEI WES 10:00 PM Leicester City vs West Ham
28 Oct BUR CHE 07:00 PM Burnley vs Chelsea
28 Oct CRY ARS 07:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Arsenal
28 Oct MAN EVE 09:30 PM Manchester United vs Everton
30 Oct TOT MAN 01:30 AM Tottenham vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us