×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Arzani confirms ACL operation, will miss Asian Cup

Omnisport
NEWS
News
06 Nov 2018, 05:36 IST
danielarzani-cropped
Australia attacker Daniel Arzani

Australia attacker Daniel Arzani will miss the 2019 Asian Cup after confirming he would need surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

Arzani, 19, suffered the knee injury after coming on for his Celtic debut against Dundee last week.

The five-time Socceroo, arguably Australia's brightest young talent, confirmed he would be sidelined until next season, ruling him out of his nation's Asian Cup title defence early next year.

"Thank you to everyone who has taken the time out of their day to show support and love," Arzani wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I'm trying my best to reply to everyone but please understand this is also a very tough time for me as I received the bad news today that I will indeed need an ACL op ruling me out until next season.

"Apologies to the Celtic fans for my 20 minute cameo. This is however the beginning of my journey and I promise to be back better than ever. Day [one on the] road to recovery starts now."

Arzani is on a two-year loan deal at Celtic from Manchester City, who secured the attacker from their sister club in Melbourne.

Australia will face Syria, Palestine and Jordan in Group B of the Asian Cup.

Omnisport
NEWS
Arzani will shine at Celtic, says Socceroos boss Arnold
RELATED STORY
Manchester City sign Australian wonderkid Arzani
RELATED STORY
Manchester City talent Arzani completes Celtic loan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Bayern Munich confirm torn ACL for Tolisso
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Manchester United will miss Michael Carrick 
RELATED STORY
Kashima Antlers beat Persepolis 2-0 in 1st leg of ACL final
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo: Will he miss a Champions League return...
RELATED STORY
Kashima aiming to add ACL title to list of championships
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19: "We will miss players like John Johnson,"...
RELATED STORY
Juventus midfielder Can undergoes surgery
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us