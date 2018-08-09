Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arzani will shine at Celtic, says Socceroos boss Arnold

Omnisport
NEWS
News
212   //    09 Aug 2018, 11:05 IST
DanielArzani-cropped
Australia international Daniel Arzani

Australia head coach Graham Arnold has backed Socceroos sensation Daniel Arzani to flourish at Celtic ahead of his proposed moved to the Scottish champions.

Arzani is poised to join Celtic on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City after the Premier League titleholders reportedly agreed a deal with sister club Melbourne City in Australia.

The 19-year-old winger – who featured at the World Cup in Russia – was in the stands for Celtic's 1-1 draw against AEK Athens in Champions League qualifying on Wednesday.

Asked about Arzani's imminent transfer, Arnold – speaking for the first time since his appointment prior to the World Cup – told reporters on Thursday: "It's a big move for the kid. He's a very intelligent kid. He knows what his plans is.

"The most important thing, and he's aware of that, is wherever he goes he has to play.

"He believes in himself a lot. He believes going to Celtic he will get to play more games in Scotland and being part of a Champions League squad than he probably would here in Australia.

"I'm sure he will do exceptionally well."

Arnold was announced as Ange Postecoglou's replacement before Russia 2018, however, the ex-Sydney FC boss watched from afar as interim coach Bert van Marwijk led the Socceroos at the tournament.

Now free to take control, Arnold added former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen to his staff, and the 55-year-old has tipped a bright future for Australia.

"I went and watched an under 17's camp the other day...I've seen stuff I've not seen in Australian football. The kids are coming," Arnold said.

"Technically we have the quality, I do believe that. I'm so excited about the future. It's about giving them the opportunity. We are doing everything we can to make the opportunities right for the kids.

"The kids are coming…we have to believe it and I can see it. We're going to the next World Cup expecting to win games."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Arzani and Ryan can play at the highest level, says Bosnich
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 10 attacking defenders
RELATED STORY
Arzani, Karacic named in Socceroos' initial World Cup squad
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: Five reasons Why Tottenham will...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 reasons to believe Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City's top four transfer targets this summer
RELATED STORY
3 Players who really dislike Pep Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Mooy can play at a higher level, says Socceroos boss Van...
RELATED STORY
5 Football Stars Tipped To Shine In The Upcoming Premier...
RELATED STORY
'Unique' Arzani deserves Socceroos World Cup spot, says...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us