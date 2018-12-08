×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

As many assists as Beckham – The Opta stats ahead of Milner's 500th Premier League game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    08 Dec 2018, 17:03 IST
jamesmilner-cropped
Liverpool midfielder James Milner

James Milner is set to make a milestone 500th Premier League appearance when Liverpool visit Bournemouth on Saturday.

The versatile midfielder, 32, will become just the 13th player – and second youngest – to reach 500 games in the Premier League.

Milner has continued his consistent displays for Jurgen Klopp's title challengers this season.

We take a look at some of the Opta data behind the former Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City midfielder's career in England.

 

11 - Milner will become just the 11th outfield player to make 500 Premier League appearances.

32 - Only Gareth Barry (32 years, 219 days) was younger than Milner (32 years, 338 days on Saturday) when he reached the milestone.

2015 - Milner will be the first player to reach the mark since Liverpool great Steven Gerrard did so in April 2015.

Advertisement

15 - Milner's 15 league goals (in 110 games) for Liverpool are the most he has scored for any club. He scored 13 for City and 12 for Villa.

4 - He joins Barry, Rory Delap and Gary Speed as the only players to have played 100 or more games for three different clubs in the Premier League.

16 - Milner is the second-youngest scorer in Premier League history, netting at 16 years, 357 days old for Leeds against Sunderland in 2002. James Vaughan (16 years, 271 days) was younger when he struck for Everton against Crystal Palace in 2005.

80 - He has 80 Premier League assists – the same tally as David Beckham. Only six players have more.

50 - Milner netted in Liverpool's win over Burnley on Wednesday and is now undefeated in a record 50 Premier League games in which he has scored.

125 - Of his 499 league games, 125 have been as a substitute. Only four players have made more appearances off the bench.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Top 5 active Premier League players with the most...
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2018: Final rankings of the Premier League...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 Contenders for the Premier League Golden Boot:...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best wingers in the Premier League right now
RELATED STORY
3 most valuable players right now in the Premier League |...
RELATED STORY
5 fastest players in the Premier League right now 
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Everton: Shaqiri proving a cut-price Coutinho...
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Liverpool's probable XI vs Huddersfield Town
RELATED STORY
Greatest XI to not win the Premier League
RELATED STORY
James Milner – The most underrated English footballer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 16
Today AFC LIV 06:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Liverpool
Today ARS HUD 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town
Today BUR BRI 08:30 PM Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Today CAR SOU 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Southampton
Today MAN FUL 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Fulham
Today WES CRY 08:30 PM West Ham vs Crystal Palace
Today CHE MAN 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester City
Tomorrow LEI TOT 01:15 AM Leicester City vs Tottenham
Tomorrow NEW WOL 09:30 PM Newcastle vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Dec EVE WAT 01:30 AM Everton vs Watford
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us