AS Monaco vs OGC Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023 

AS Monaco host OGC Nice at the Stade Louis II in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26), looking to make it five top-flight wins in a row.

Les Monegasques are on a roll domestically, beating Auxerre, Clermont Foot, reigning champions PSG and Brest in their last four league games. That has seen them climb up to third place in the standings with 50 points from 24 games, and they're unbeaten in their last nine.

During this run, Monaco won 3-2 at Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League. The Bundesliga outfit, though, got back at them in the second leg, winning by the same scoreline in Monaco before prevailing 5-4 on penalties.

That loss ended Monaco's 11-game unbeaten run across competitions and their unbeaten start to 2023, having last seen defeat in November last year before the mid-season break.

Nice, meanwhile, are doing well in the French top tier, going unbeaten in seven games. However, they must have been frustrated to see their four-game winning run in the league snapped following a goalless draw with Reims last time out. With 38 points in the bag, the Eaglets are eighth and pushing for European spots.

AS Monaco vs OGC Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 43 clashes between the two sides, with Monaco winning 20 times and losing 13.

Monaco are the only side against whom Nice haven't won since the start of the 2020-21 season.

Nice last beat Monaco in March 2020 (2-1 in Ligue 1).

Monaco have not lost their last seven Ligue 1 games at home against Nice since a 1-0 defeat in September 2014.

Monaco have won their last four Ligue 1 games, their best run in the division right now. They could win five in a row for the second time this season, having done so between September and October 2022.

Only Barcelona and Nantes (six apiece) have more clean sheets in 2023 than Nice (5) in Europe's top five divisions.

AS Monaco vs OGC Nice Prediction

Both teams come into the game unbeaten in their last few games, including four wins from their last five top-flight matches, so this could end all square.

Prediction: AS Monaco 1-1 OGC Nice

AS Monaco vs OGC Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

