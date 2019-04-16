AS Roma bans its players from taking pictures with music superstar Drake

What's the story?

In bizarre news, AS Roma have banned all its players from taking photographs with Canadian music superstar Drake.

In case you didn't know...

In recent years, Drake has been associated with a certain sports-related curse as any meeting with the rapper has resulted in sudden unfortunate events happening to the player or their team.

Superstitious fans believe that it is Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa's selfie with Drake that led to the Ligue 1 giants' failure to win the title last weekend. PSG only needed a point against Lille to lift the French title but succumbed to a 5-1 defeat, their biggest loss in 19 years.

Apparently the curse of rapper @Drake strikes again - he took a picture with PSG's Layvin Kurzawa earlier this week.



Drake taking photos with footballers:

Drake & Sancho: Dortmund lost 5-0

Drake & Aubameyang: Arsenal lost vs. Everton

Drake & Aguero: City lost vs. Tottenham pic.twitter.com/ZuwePvkbyx — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 14, 2019

Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang also met the rapper during his concert in London after which the Gunners suffered a 1-0 defeat to Everton, a loss that put a serious dent on their hopes at a top-four finish.

The Kentucky Basketball team and the Toronto Raptors have also been referred to as "victims" of the curse. While the former has not won a title since 2012, the latter has not played in a final in years.

The heart of the matter

It appears AS Roma have taken the curse very seriously as the club has now banned all its players from taking photos with the musician.

The club took to their official Twitter account to release a statement which reads, "All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season".

All Roma players banned from taking photos with Drake until the end of the season — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 15, 2019

Despite sitting at fifth place on the Serie A table with no hopes of winning a title, Roma appears to have taken all measures to ensure smooth performances for the rest of the season.

What's next?

AS Roma are next scheduled to face Inter Milan in the Serie A on Sunday, April 21.

