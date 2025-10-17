AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as AS Roma lock horns with an impressive Inter Milan side in an important clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
AS Roma vs Inter Milan Preview
Inter Milan are currently in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have stepped up to the plate so far this season. The Nerazzurri suffered a defeat on penalties at the hands of Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.
AS Roma, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Giallorossi edged Fiorentina to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.
AS Roma vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Inter Milan have a good recent record against AS Roma and have won 29 out of the last 62 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to AS Roma's 19 victories.
- Matches between Inter Milan and AS Roma in Serie A have witnessed a total of 532 goals being scored - the highest such tally for any fixture in the history of the competition.
- AS Roma won their most recent game against Inter Milan in Serie A in April this year - they had won only one of the 15 such games preceding this run.
- Inter Milan are unbeaten in their last eight matches away from home against AS Roma in Serie A and have won their four most recent such games in the competition.
AS Roma vs Inter Milan Prediction
Inter Milan have been in impressive form in Serie A so far and have a point to prove going into this game. Lautaro Martinez has been impressive yet again for the Nerazzurri and will look to make his mark this weekend.
AS Roma can pack a punch on their day and will look to step up to the plate in this fixture. Inter Milan are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: AS Roma 1-2 Inter Milan
AS Roma vs Inter Milan Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Inter Milan to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Inter Milan to score first - Yes