×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

As soon as I heard of Juve's interest, there was only one place to go – Ramsey

Omnisport
NEWS
News
162   //    15 Jul 2019, 19:28 IST
aaron ramsey - cropped
Wales international Aaron Ramsey

New Juventus signing Aaron Ramsey believes he has secured a "dream" move and insists he paid offers from other clubs no mind once he heard of the Old Lady's interest.

Ramsey left Arsenal on a free transfer at the end of the 2018-19 season, with the two parties failing to agree a new contract.

Juve are reported to have struck a deal with the Wales international in January, with their agreement being made official a month later.

It brought an 11-year association with the Gunners to an end, but also ensured he is able to return to the top of the European game, with Serie A champions Juve in the Champions League, unlike Arsenal.

It had been clear since the start of the season that it was to be Ramsey's final campaign at Emirates Stadium and numerous Italian clubs were linked with him, but there was only one place he wanted to be.

When asked in his presentation news conference if he ever considered another Italian side, Ramsey said: "As soon as I knew Juve were in for me, there was no question about where I was going to go. You can't turn down that opportunity.

"I'm so excited to be here and hopefully I can be a part of a new history. There were other clubs, but this is the right club for me.

"When I knew Juve were interested, I couldn't refuse them. It's a great club, one of the biggest. To have the opportunity to come here, play for them, is a dream to play at the top level.

Advertisement

"It's a challenge for myself as well, to come here, experience a different way of life, different culture. I'll take that in and embrace it.

"Hopefully it goes nicely over here. I know how hard it's going to be, but I've prepared myself for that and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

Ramsey is not the only new recruit Juve have picked up from the Premier League, as coach Maurizio Sarri traded Stamford Bridge for Turin.

The Wales midfielder is familiar with the Italian and was impressed with his solitary campaign in England.

"From what I saw last season, he had a very good season for Chelsea," Ramsey said. "He got to two finals [the EFL Cup and Europa League], won one of them, and finished in the top four.

"That's not easy to do, so it was definitely a success. Hopefully he can bring his philosophy to this team, winning and playing good football, that's the ideal situation.

"Hopefully this will be something we can do, being really successful doing it."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
5 possible replacements for Aaron Ramsey
RELATED STORY
Ozil plans to see out contract as Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Redemption for Ramsey in Arsenal swansong
RELATED STORY
Ramsey, Godin and Rabiot headline big-name free transfers
RELATED STORY
Fans go berserk on Twitter as Arsenal demolish Newcastle 2-0 at Emirates Stadium 
RELATED STORY
Are Arsenal right to let Aaron Ramsey leave?
RELATED STORY
Twitter is not the place for Arsenal fans right now as the Gunners crash out of top four
RELATED STORY
Ramsey pledges away improvement after Arsenal seize Europa League lead
RELATED STORY
Arsenal did not offer Ramsey new deal due to 'salary balance' concerns
RELATED STORY
3 clubs that Aaron Ramsey could join after his Arsenal contract expires
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us