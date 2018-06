Asensio cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo

Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo is unimaginable, according to Los Blancos forward Marco Asensio.

Omnisport NEWS News 05 Jun 2018, 15:39 IST 715 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Marco Asensio with Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Marco Asensio cannot imagine a Real Madrid side without Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar hinted at leaving the Spanish capital.

After claiming his fifth Champions League title with victory over Liverpool last month, Ronaldo gave an eye-opening post-match interview that suggested his Madrid future was not assured.

"We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days," he told beIN SPORTS.

His comments were brushed off by team-mates Karim Benzema and Marcelo, while Ronaldo has since admitted his remarks were mistimed.

And the thought of not playing alongside Ronaldo in the future is not something Asensio wants to contemplate.

"I cannot imagine playing without him," Asensio told Marca.

"Cristiano has been, is and will be very important for us and Madrid and he must always go hand in hand."

Gracias por todo lo que has hecho por mi y por el equipo. Ha sido un honor poder ganar contigo y aprender de ti durante estas dos temporadas. Te deseo lo mejor Míster. pic.twitter.com/anUoYMKGWU — Marco Asensio (@marcoasensio10) May 31, 2018

Asensio will have to cope without idol Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, though, after the Frenchman resigned following their European triumph in Kiev.

"The Zidane thing caught us all a little by surprise, but my experience with him has been very good," the Spain international added.

"He trusted me a lot and we have a very good relationship.

"From the beginning I have things very clear, I knew what was coming and I worked to have those opportunities.

"He has given to them to me."