Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Asensio cannot imagine Madrid without Ronaldo

Real Madrid without Cristiano Ronaldo is unimaginable, according to Los Blancos forward Marco Asensio.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 05 Jun 2018, 15:39 IST
715
asensioronaldo - cropped
Marco Asensio with Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Marco Asensio cannot imagine a Real Madrid side without Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar hinted at leaving the Spanish capital.

After claiming his fifth Champions League title with victory over Liverpool last month, Ronaldo gave an eye-opening post-match interview that suggested his Madrid future was not assured.

"We will talk in the future. It's been really beautiful to play for Real Madrid. I'll give a response in the coming days," he told beIN SPORTS.

His comments were brushed off by team-mates Karim Benzema and Marcelo, while Ronaldo has since admitted his remarks were mistimed.

And the thought of not playing alongside Ronaldo in the future is not something Asensio wants to contemplate.

"I cannot imagine playing without him," Asensio told Marca.

"Cristiano has been, is and will be very important for us and Madrid and he must always go hand in hand."

Asensio will have to cope without idol Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu next season, though, after the Frenchman resigned following their European triumph in Kiev.

"The Zidane thing caught us all a little by surprise, but my experience with him has been very good," the Spain international added.

"He trusted me a lot and we have a very good relationship.

"From the beginning I have things very clear, I knew what was coming and I worked to have those opportunities.

"He has given to them to me."

Real Madrid CF Football
Neymar is great, we'll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
RELATED STORY
5 players Manchester United should target instead of...
RELATED STORY
Zidane's five biggest achievements as Real Madrid boss
RELATED STORY
Top 5 moments of Zinedine Zidane at the helm of Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
5 players who could follow Zinedine Zidane out of Real...
RELATED STORY
Isco, Vasquez, Bale or Asensio: The Battle Continues
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should leave Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Players who have played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Transfer Rumour Mill: Chelsea FC eye move for Real Madrid...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT ARM MOL
0 - 0
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SWE PER 10:45 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018